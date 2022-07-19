Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Price Target Raised to €64.50 at Morgan Stanley

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from €59.00 ($59.60) to €64.50 ($65.15) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Hugo Boss from €70.00 ($70.71) to €64.00 ($64.65) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hugo Boss from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Hugo Boss from €60.00 ($60.61) to €62.00 ($62.63) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.38.

Hugo Boss Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOSSY opened at $11.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.27. Hugo Boss has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $13.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.21.

Hugo Boss Increases Dividend

Hugo Boss ( OTCMKTS:BOSSY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $866.22 million for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 5.62%. Analysts predict that Hugo Boss will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a $0.0959 dividend. This is a positive change from Hugo Boss’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. Hugo Boss’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.07%.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

