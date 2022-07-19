Humanco Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCOW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Humanco Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCOW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the June 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Humanco Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Humanco Acquisition stock. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Humanco Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCOW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Humanco Acquisition Price Performance

HMCOW stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.16. The company had a trading volume of 312 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,315. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.18. Humanco Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $1.36.

