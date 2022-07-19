HUTCHMED (LON:HCM) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

HUTCHMED (LON:HCM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 100 ($1.20) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 52.38% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.63) target price on shares of HUTCHMED in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

HUTCHMED Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of HCM traded down GBX 7.50 ($0.09) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 210 ($2.51). 86,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,262. The firm has a market cap of £1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45. HUTCHMED has a 12-month low of GBX 137.80 ($1.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 633 ($7.57). The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 187.87 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 289.53.

About HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

