iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) PT Lowered to C$78.00 at National Bank Financial

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by National Bank Financial from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

IAFNF has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC lowered iA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on iA Financial from C$96.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Desjardins decreased their target price on iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.28.

iA Financial Stock Performance

iA Financial stock remained flat at $48.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263. iA Financial has a 1-year low of $45.27 and a 1-year high of $66.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.10.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

