IBI Group (TSE:IBG) Downgraded to “Tender” at TD Securities

IBI Group (TSE:IBG – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$19.50 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$17.50. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of IBI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$17.50 to C$19.50 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$18.19.

IBI Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IBG stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$19.27. 1,697,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,976. The stock has a market cap of C$602.44 million and a P/E ratio of 29.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.73, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$13.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.35. IBI Group has a 52-week low of C$9.99 and a 52-week high of C$19.35.

About IBI Group

IBI Group ( TSE:IBG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$120.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$112.57 million. Equities analysts predict that IBI Group will post 0.925 EPS for the current year.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

