ICHI (ICHI) Market Cap Tops $25.16 Million

ICHI (ICHI) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One ICHI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.05 or 0.00021452 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ICHI has traded up 18.6% against the US dollar. ICHI has a total market cap of $25.16 million and $129,799.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004251 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 92.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.06 or 0.00391304 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00018674 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001742 BTC.

ICHI Coin Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,985,137 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm.

Buying and Selling ICHI

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICHI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

