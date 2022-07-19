Iconic Token (ICNQ) Tops 1-Day Volume of $458.00

Iconic Token (ICNQ) traded up 14.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 18th. Over the last week, Iconic Token has traded 40.1% higher against the US dollar. One Iconic Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000611 BTC on exchanges. Iconic Token has a total market cap of $1.34 million and $458.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,135.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,298.09 or 0.05844600 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004502 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00021005 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001914 BTC.

About Iconic Token

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,843,782 coins. The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token. Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding. Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab.

Iconic Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Iconic Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

