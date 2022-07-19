Iconic Token (ICNQ) Tops 1-Day Volume of $458.00

Iconic Token (ICNQ) traded up 14.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 18th. Over the last week, Iconic Token has traded 40.1% higher against the US dollar. One Iconic Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000611 BTC on exchanges. Iconic Token has a total market cap of $1.34 million and $458.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,135.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,298.09 or 0.05844600 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004502 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001634 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002190 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00021005 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001914 BTC.
About Iconic Token
Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,843,782 coins. The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token. Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding. Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab.
Iconic Token Coin Trading
