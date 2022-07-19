Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) Short Interest Update

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,130,000 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the June 15th total of 59,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Capital lowered Ideanomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Institutional Trading of Ideanomics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Ideanomics by 380.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ideanomics during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Ideanomics during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Foster Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ideanomics by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 50,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 30,050 shares during the period. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ideanomics in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

Ideanomics Trading Up 1.4 %

About Ideanomics

Shares of NASDAQ:IDEX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,146,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,674,813. Ideanomics has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $2.62. The stock has a market cap of $353.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.86.

Ideanomics, Inc focuses on driving the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and fintech products. Its Ideanomics Mobility division facilitates the adoption of electric vehicles by commercial fleet operators. This division also offers solutions for the procurement, financing, charging, and energy management needs for fleet operators of commercial electric vehicles.

