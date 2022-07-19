Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (IDIA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $35.47 Million

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (IDIA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. One Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access coin can currently be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00001848 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has traded 32.1% higher against the dollar. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has a total market cap of $35.47 million and $356,131.00 worth of Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Profile

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,000,000 coins. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ official Twitter account is @impossiblefi.

Buying and Selling Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access using one of the exchanges listed above.

