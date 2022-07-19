IMV (TSE:IMV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.73

IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.73 and last traded at C$0.73, with a volume of 14270 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.73.

IMV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.00 target price on shares of IMV in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IMV in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$5.31.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$60.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.58.

IMV ( TSE:IMV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.19) by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$0.03 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that IMV Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The company develops a portfolio of therapies based on DPX its immune-educating technology platform for treatment of solid and hematological cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S, a DPX-based immunotherapy that targets survivin-expressing cells that is Phase II clinical trials for diffuse large B cell lymphoma; ovarian cancer; and bladder, liver, and microsatellite instability high tumors, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for breast cancer.

