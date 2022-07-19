Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,070,000 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the June 15th total of 3,860,000 shares. Approximately 11.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 759,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Inari Medical news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $350,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 146,984 shares in the company, valued at $10,300,638.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total transaction of $443,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,562 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,705,296.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,237 shares of company stock worth $8,820,510 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inari Medical

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NARI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Loews Corp purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter worth $152,773,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 613,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,954,000 after acquiring an additional 97,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter worth $1,671,000. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Inari Medical Trading Up 1.7 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NARI shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $108.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Inari Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

NASDAQ:NARI traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.53. The company had a trading volume of 849 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,161. Inari Medical has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,443.33 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.41.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $86.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Inari Medical will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inari Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

See Also

