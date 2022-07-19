Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP) Short Interest Update

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,400 shares, a decline of 42.6% from the June 15th total of 89,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 473,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Meckler purchased 19,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $51,882.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,333.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Indaptus Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investment House LLC raised its stake in Indaptus Therapeutics by 272.8% in the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 95,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 69,976 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 242,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 38,216 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

Indaptus Therapeutics Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ INDP traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.12. The company had a trading volume of 50,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,820. Indaptus Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $28.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.64.

Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Indaptus Therapeutics will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Indaptus Therapeutics Company Profile

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical biotechnology company, develops various anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy products. Its lead clinical oncology candidate is Decoy20 to single agent activity and/or combination therapy-based durable responses of lymphoma, hepatocellular, colorectal, and pancreatic tumors, as well as hepatitis B virus and human immunodeficiency virus infection, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

Featured Articles

