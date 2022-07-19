Indiva (CVE:NDVA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.14

Shares of Indiva Limited (CVE:NDVA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 19999 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James set a C$0.60 price objective on shares of Indiva and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Indiva Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32.

About Indiva

Indiva Limited engages in the production, processing, and sale of cannabis and cannabis related products in Canada. It offers pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible and extract products under the INDIVA and Artisan Batch brands, as well as provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities.

Further Reading

