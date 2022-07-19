Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF) Short Interest Up 60.0% in June

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.0 days.

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

Shares of ICHBF stock remained flat at $11.10 during trading hours on Tuesday. Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $11.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

About Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V.

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and processing of steel in Mexico and North America. It offers commercial and structural steel products, rebars, steel wires and derivates, special bars, steel pipes and tubes, billets, and blooms. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Tlalnepantla de Baz, Mexico.

