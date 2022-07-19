Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Short Interest Update

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a decrease of 39.2% from the June 15th total of 43,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 508,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
IFNNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Infineon Technologies from €44.00 ($44.44) to €38.00 ($38.38) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on Infineon Technologies from €52.00 ($52.53) to €44.00 ($44.44) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Infineon Technologies from €45.00 ($45.45) to €38.50 ($38.89) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies from €50.00 ($50.51) to €40.00 ($40.40) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Infineon Technologies from €45.00 ($45.45) to €30.00 ($30.30) in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.82.
Infineon Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:IFNNY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.60. The company had a trading volume of 464,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,177. Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of $21.49 and a twelve month high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.26.
About Infineon Technologies
Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.
