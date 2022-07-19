Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Short Interest Update

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a decrease of 39.2% from the June 15th total of 43,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 508,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IFNNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Infineon Technologies from €44.00 ($44.44) to €38.00 ($38.38) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on Infineon Technologies from €52.00 ($52.53) to €44.00 ($44.44) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Infineon Technologies from €45.00 ($45.45) to €38.50 ($38.89) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies from €50.00 ($50.51) to €40.00 ($40.40) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Infineon Technologies from €45.00 ($45.45) to €30.00 ($30.30) in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.82.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFNNY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.60. The company had a trading volume of 464,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,177. Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of $21.49 and a twelve month high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.26.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies ( OTCMKTS:IFNNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Analysts anticipate that Infineon Technologies will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.