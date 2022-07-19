Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Holdings Cut by Yacktman Asset Management LP

Yacktman Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,384,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247,878 shares during the quarter. Ingredion makes up about 1.9% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned approximately 3.59% of Ingredion worth $207,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,332,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,779,000 after purchasing an additional 316,030 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 832.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 189,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,534,000 after purchasing an additional 169,392 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at $15,930,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Ingredion by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 316,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,570,000 after acquiring an additional 158,472 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ingredion by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,261,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,887,000 after acquiring an additional 138,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on INGR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ingredion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

In other news, VP Valdirene Bastos-Evans sold 1,958 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total transaction of $167,448.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,710. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE INGR traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,888. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.82. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $81.25 and a fifty-two week high of $101.89.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

