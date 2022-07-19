Ink (INK) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $27,416.00

Ink (INK) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Ink has a market capitalization of $202,330.31 and $27,416.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ink has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Ink coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,149.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,304.49 or 0.05831405 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004469 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00020872 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Ink Coin Profile

Ink launched on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ink is ink.one. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation.

Ink Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

