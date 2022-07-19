Innova 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $52.00 (INN)

Innova (INN) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. During the last week, Innova has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Innova has a total market cap of $232,563.13 and approximately $52.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Innova coin can now be bought for $0.0337 or 0.00000145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innova Coin Profile

Innova (CRYPTO:INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin.

Innova Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innova should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Innova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

