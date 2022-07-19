Insider Buying: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A) Major Shareholder Purchases 1,148,281 Shares of Stock

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A – Get Rating) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,148,281 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.04 per share, for a total transaction of $66,646,229.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,442,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,530,925,602. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 13th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 65,199 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.94 per share, for a total transaction of $3,712,431.06.

On Monday, July 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,784,389 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.27 per share, for a total transaction of $105,760,736.03.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 8,174,228 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.94 per share, for a total transaction of $473,614,770.32.

On Friday, July 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 4,845,546 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.01 per share, for a total transaction of $285,935,669.46.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 2,135,265 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.08 per share, for a total transaction of $126,151,456.20.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 3,878,258 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.49 per share, for a total transaction of $215,204,536.42.

On Friday, June 17th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 5,673,196 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.27 per share, for a total transaction of $313,557,542.92.

On Thursday, May 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 185,419 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.34 per share, for a total transaction of $10,631,925.46.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 716,355 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.32 per share, with a total value of $41,061,468.60.

On Monday, May 2nd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 5,867,118 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.10 per share, with a total value of $335,012,437.80.

Berkshire Hathaway Stock Down 0.9 %

OTCMKTS BRK-A traded down $3,899.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $414,450.00. 2,771 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $439,718.56 and a 200 day moving average of $473,233.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Berkshire Hathaway

Separately, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Berkshire Hathaway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

(Get Rating)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Featured Articles

