Insider Selling: 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) CFO Sells 4,080 Shares of Stock

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) CFO William D. Baird III sold 4,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $56,344.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,894.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
2seventy bio Stock Performance
2seventy bio stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.06. The stock had a trading volume of 51,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,017. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.19. 2seventy bio, Inc. has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $64.00.
2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($1.47). The firm had revenue of $8.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.73) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 2seventy bio, Inc. will post -9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On 2seventy bio
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TSVT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of 2seventy bio from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.
2seventy bio Company Profile
2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 2seventy bio (TSVT)
- High-Yield Dividend Hasbro May Have Hit Bottom
- High-Yielding ManpowerGroup Inc. Goes On Sale
- Is It Time To Get Defensive With Lockheed Martin?
- Analysts Consider Meta Platforms Undervalued And A Recession Hedge
- What is Causing Apple’s Stock to Fall Despite Strong Demand?
Receive News & Ratings for 2seventy bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2seventy bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.