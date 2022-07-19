Insider Selling: 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) CFO Sells 4,080 Shares of Stock

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) CFO William D. Baird III sold 4,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $56,344.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,894.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

2seventy bio Stock Performance

2seventy bio stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.06. The stock had a trading volume of 51,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,017. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.19. 2seventy bio, Inc. has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $64.00.

Get 2seventy bio alerts:

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($1.47). The firm had revenue of $8.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.73) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 2seventy bio, Inc. will post -9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 2seventy bio

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in 2seventy bio in the first quarter worth $252,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of 2seventy bio during the first quarter valued at $183,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of 2seventy bio during the first quarter valued at $8,237,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in 2seventy bio in the first quarter valued at about $1,493,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in 2seventy bio in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. 50.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSVT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of 2seventy bio from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

2seventy bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 2seventy bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2seventy bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.