Insider Selling: 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) CFO Sells 4,080 Shares of Stock

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVTGet Rating) CFO William D. Baird III sold 4,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $56,344.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,894.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

2seventy bio Stock Performance

2seventy bio stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.06. The stock had a trading volume of 51,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,017. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.19. 2seventy bio, Inc. has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $64.00.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($1.47). The firm had revenue of $8.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.73) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 2seventy bio, Inc. will post -9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 2seventy bio

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in 2seventy bio in the first quarter worth $252,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of 2seventy bio during the first quarter valued at $183,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of 2seventy bio during the first quarter valued at $8,237,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in 2seventy bio in the first quarter valued at about $1,493,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in 2seventy bio in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. 50.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSVT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of 2seventy bio from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

2seventy bio Company Profile

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

