Insider Selling: agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Insider Sells 8,094 Shares of Stock

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 8,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $212,467.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,891.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Benjamin Kornitzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 18th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 8,094 shares of agilon health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $215,057.58.

On Friday, July 1st, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of agilon health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $118,064.48.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 41,187 shares of agilon health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $945,653.52.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of agilon health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total transaction of $107,272.48.

On Thursday, June 9th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of agilon health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total transaction of $112,776.40.

On Friday, May 27th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of agilon health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $105,653.68.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of agilon health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $106,678.92.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of agilon health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $88,872.12.

On Thursday, April 28th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of agilon health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $98,746.80.

agilon health Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of AGL stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,001. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.45 and a beta of 1.82. agilon health, inc. has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $39.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of agilon health

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AGL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of agilon health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of agilon health from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of agilon health from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of agilon health from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of agilon health from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of agilon health in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of agilon health in the second quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of agilon health by 772.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of agilon health by 899.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of agilon health in the first quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

About agilon health

(Get Rating)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

Recommended Stories

