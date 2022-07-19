Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Sells 3,906 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $365,953.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,389.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Julie Richardson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 15th, Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.51, for a total value of $345,720.06.

On Monday, May 16th, Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total value of $389,857.86.

Datadog Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of DDOG traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.11. The company had a trading volume of 180,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,141,497. The stock has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,311,000.00 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.76. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.12 and a fifty-two week high of $199.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $363.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.81 million. Datadog had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DDOG shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Datadog from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Datadog from $225.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Datadog from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Datadog in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 295,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,146,000 after buying an additional 57,684 shares during the period. Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,048,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Datadog by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 12,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 5,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

