Insider Selling: John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Director Sells 300 Shares of Stock

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total transaction of $32,313.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,132,273.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Caroline Maury Devine also recently made the following trade(s):

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

On Tuesday, June 21st, Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.66, for a total transaction of $32,598.00.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $35,067.00.

John Bean Technologies Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE:JBT traded up $5.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.26. 426,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,329. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.46. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $98.57 and a 12 month high of $177.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.30.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $469.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.96%.

Institutional Trading of John Bean Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 104,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,724,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $394,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, John Bean Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.