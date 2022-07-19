Insider Selling: Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) CEO Sells 62,152 Shares of Stock

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) CEO James J. Lerner sold 62,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total transaction of $87,634.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,962,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,820.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Quantum Trading Up 9.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QMCO traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.78. 73,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,460. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.66. Quantum Co. has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $7.45. The stock has a market cap of $181.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quantum

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QMCO. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Quantum during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Quantum during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quantum during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Quantum by 31.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quantum during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Quantum Company Profile

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QMCO shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Quantum from $4.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Quantum from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Quantum from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers CatDV, an asset management and workflow orchestration platform that provides asset management, automation, and collaboration tools for organization that manages large volumes of digital media; StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

