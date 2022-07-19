Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $20.59

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$20.59 and last traded at C$182.16, with a volume of 78681 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$180.57.

IFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$207.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$217.00 to C$206.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$210.64.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$180.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$179.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.07, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.81.

Intact Financial ( TSE:IFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.43 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.94 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intact Financial Co. will post 12.7999998 earnings per share for the current year.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

