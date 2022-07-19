Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys 3,800 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned about 0.92% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November worth $3,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNOV. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 20,119 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at $383,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 1,531.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 413,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,119,000 after buying an additional 388,177 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNOV opened at $34.48 on Tuesday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $39.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.36.

