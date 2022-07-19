Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $2.90 Million Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,186 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MS. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 1.0 %

MS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.75.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $78.86 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $109.73. The company has a market capitalization of $137.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 22.76%. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.84%.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

