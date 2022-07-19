Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $4.10 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 359.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,547 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 21,549 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 260,069 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,690,000 after purchasing an additional 19,088 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its holdings in 3M by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 1,546 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $164.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $138.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.15.

3M Stock Performance

MMM opened at $128.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.81. 3M has a 1-year low of $125.60 and a 1-year high of $202.88. The company has a market cap of $73.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that 3M will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. 3M’s payout ratio is 62.02%.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

