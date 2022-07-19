Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $4.83 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 127.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,013 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $2,346,198,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $918,234,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $518,188,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 8,042.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 927,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $312,713,000 after buying an additional 915,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,117,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,826,880,000 after buying an additional 817,970 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.83.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $268.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.75. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $261.77 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The company has a market cap of $169.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The business had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,278 shares of company stock valued at $2,814,334. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

