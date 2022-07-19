Integrated Advisors Network LLC Makes New Investment in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 56,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.6% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 21,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 8,400.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 18.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:C opened at $50.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.44 and a 1-year high of $74.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on C. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.55.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

