Integrated Advisors Network LLC Takes $3.48 Million Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 185,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,478,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,702,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,930,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905,368 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Western Union by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,143,709 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $127,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914,104 shares in the last quarter. Discerene Group LP lifted its position in Western Union by 138.6% in the 4th quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 5,681,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $101,355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299,899 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Western Union by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,487,728 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $169,261,000 after buying an additional 1,344,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Western Union by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,429,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,510,000 after buying an additional 885,273 shares in the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Western Union from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.96.

Western Union Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $16.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.87 and a 200 day moving average of $17.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.91. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $23.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 269.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 41.41%.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

