Integrated Advisors Network LLC Takes Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 81,352 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 11.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHEL. ING Group raised Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.07) to GBX 3,000 ($35.86) in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.50) to GBX 2,779 ($33.22) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.29) to GBX 2,550 ($30.48) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Shell in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,628.43.

Shell Price Performance

SHEL stock opened at $48.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.70. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $61.67.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 7.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 35.84%.

About Shell

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Stories

