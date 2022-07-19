Integrated Advisors Network LLC Trims Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $4,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 152.0% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 33,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $1,054,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,531,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,510,926.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 5,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $109.69 per share, with a total value of $548,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,677.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $1,054,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,531,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,510,926.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and sold 176,431 shares valued at $6,768,730. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Blackstone Stock Up 0.2 %

BX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $122.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.36.

BX stock opened at $93.15 on Tuesday. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.97 and a twelve month high of $149.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $65.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.16.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.93%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

