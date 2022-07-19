Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,122 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Intel by 2,835.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Intel by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of Intel stock opened at $38.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.13 and a 200-day moving average of $45.63. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $35.54 and a 1-year high of $56.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $158.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 24.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.88.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

