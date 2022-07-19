International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Position Decreased by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,373 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 8,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

International Business Machines Trading Down 1.3 %

IBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

NYSE IBM opened at $138.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $146.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.20%.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.