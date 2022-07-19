International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $157.00 to $155.00. The stock had previously closed at $138.13, but opened at $131.14. International Business Machines shares last traded at $128.31, with a volume of 213,875 shares.

IBM has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

In other news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,002,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,011,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,444 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,591,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,658,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,368 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,755,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,989,313,000 after purchasing an additional 706,994 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,170 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,018,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,001,895,000 after purchasing an additional 261,118 shares during the period. 55.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.21. The stock has a market cap of $116.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.20%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

