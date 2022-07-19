International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Holdings Cut by Roosevelt Investment Group LLC

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 176.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,843 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,337,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $169.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.24.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Shares of IFF stock traded up $3.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $117.86. The company had a trading volume of 6,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,632. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.38 and a 12 month high of $157.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.50, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.97 and its 200 day moving average is $127.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.86.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 4.48%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $83,399.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,586.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

