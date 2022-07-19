International Paper (NYSE:IP) Stake Reduced by Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in International Paper were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 527.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $41.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.90. The company has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. International Paper has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $60.39.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Paper news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $173,223.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,226. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other International Paper news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $143,587,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,348,940.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $173,223.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.80.

International Paper Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.