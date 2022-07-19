Internet Computer Achieves Market Cap of $1.84 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $1.84 billion and approximately $116.70 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 15.7% higher against the dollar. One Internet Computer coin can now be purchased for $7.40 or 0.00031402 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004243 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 92.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.21 or 0.00386992 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001580 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00018990 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001711 BTC.
Internet Computer Profile
Internet Computer’s total supply is 484,826,828 coins and its circulating supply is 248,509,887 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity.
