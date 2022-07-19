Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the June 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 27,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 367.1% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 84,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 66,559 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 500,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,688,000 after acquiring an additional 141,319 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

BSCU opened at $16.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.53. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $20.02.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.

