Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Bought by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 165.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,405 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC owned about 0.22% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $12,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,869,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,645,000 after buying an additional 36,473 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,030,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,578,000 after buying an additional 83,632 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,148,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,169,000 after buying an additional 21,657 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 959,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,243,000 after buying an additional 16,425 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 669,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,034,000 after buying an additional 114,759 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of PRF stock opened at $148.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.55. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $143.82 and a 52-week high of $176.73.

