Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a drop of 28.8% from the June 15th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PSCD traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 735 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,174. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $73.01 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.23.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.318 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSCD. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 14,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Discretionary Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States consumer discretionary companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that are cyclical in nature, including, but not limited to, household durables, leisure products and services, computers and electronics, automobiles and auto components, hotel and restaurant services, and television and other entertainment goods and services.

