Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,646 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. SS&C Technologies comprises 2.3% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $5,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $89.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.44.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.95. 23,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,244. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.21 and its 200 day moving average is $70.36. The stock has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.59 and a 12 month high of $84.85.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.85%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Further Reading

