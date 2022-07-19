Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

NYSE:CAH traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,436. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.07. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.85 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.09). Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 155.24%. The firm had revenue of $44.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.4957 dividend. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 30.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on CAH shares. Barclays cut Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com cut Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.11.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

