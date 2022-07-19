Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Has $17.86 Million Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 547,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,704 shares during the period. DXC Technology makes up about 7.9% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $17,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 141.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DXC traded up $1.32 on Tuesday, reaching $30.33. The company had a trading volume of 7,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,862. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.04 and its 200-day moving average is $31.86. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $27.28 and a 1-year high of $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.09.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.16). DXC Technology had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on DXC Technology from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

