Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Increases Position in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group makes up about 4.2% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV owned approximately 1.55% of Diamond Hill Investment Group worth $9,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHIL. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 208 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 61.97% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of DHIL traded up $6.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.27. 8 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,574. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.69 and its 200-day moving average is $180.93. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.00 and a 1 year high of $234.84.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Announces Dividend

Diamond Hill Investment Group ( NASDAQ:DHIL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $4.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.26 million during the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 32.76% and a net margin of 37.55%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.46%.

Insider Activity

In other Diamond Hill Investment Group news, CEO Heather E. Brilliant bought 301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $171.48 per share, for a total transaction of $51,615.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,448,676.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

Featured Articles

