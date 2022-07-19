Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Downgraded by Benchmark to Hold

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NVTA. Raymond James cut their price target on Invitae from $10.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Invitae in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Invitae from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.42.

Invitae Price Performance

NVTA opened at $2.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 5.88. The firm has a market cap of $612.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.03. Invitae has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $32.93.

Insider Transactions at Invitae

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.01). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 148.62%. The business had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Invitae’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Invitae will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sean E. George sold 18,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $69,707.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 794,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,772.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Invitae news, CEO Sean E. George sold 18,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $69,707.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 794,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,772.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Yafei Wen sold 17,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $64,930.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 344,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,064.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,833 shares of company stock valued at $303,038. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invitae during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitae during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Invitae by 179.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invitae during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invitae by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invitae

(Get Rating)

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

Further Reading

