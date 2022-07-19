Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) PT Lowered to $8.00

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Cowen from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 240.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Invitae from $10.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Benchmark downgraded Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their target price on Invitae from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Invitae from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Invitae in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitae has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

Shares of NVTA stock traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $2.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,902,487. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.86. Invitae has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $32.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $538.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.03.

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.01). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 148.62%. The company had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Invitae’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Invitae will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Invitae news, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 7,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $28,026.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 204,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,735.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 7,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $28,026.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 204,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,735.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Yafei Wen sold 17,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $64,930.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 344,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,064.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,833 shares of company stock worth $303,038. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVTA. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Invitae by 5,962.0% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 12,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 12,222 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invitae by 63.6% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Invitae by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 28,668,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,215,000 after purchasing an additional 986,724 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Invitae during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

