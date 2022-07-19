Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target Lowered to $40.50 at Morgan Stanley

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $42.50 to $40.50 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

INVH has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $42.00 target price on Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.90.

Invitation Homes Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $35.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Invitation Homes has a 12-month low of $33.15 and a 12-month high of $45.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.22.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $532.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 176.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invitation Homes

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,574,000 after buying an additional 2,784,696 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 74,757,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,285,000 after buying an additional 29,927,640 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,992,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,008,000 after buying an additional 7,152,163 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,359,468,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,062,000 after buying an additional 3,310,121 shares during the last quarter.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

