InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
InVivo Therapeutics Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ NVIV opened at $3.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.29. InVivo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $20.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.10.
InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter.
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI.
