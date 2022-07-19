InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVIV opened at $3.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.29. InVivo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $20.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.10.

Get InVivo Therapeutics alerts:

InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of InVivo Therapeutics

About InVivo Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InVivo Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. ( NASDAQ:NVIV Get Rating ) by 152.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.78% of InVivo Therapeutics worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for InVivo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InVivo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.